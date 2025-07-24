Marcus Smart's Reason for Joining Los Angeles Lakers Revealed: Report
After a long time of waiting, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got their hands on former Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart.
Smart was expected to have a major role on the Grizzlies, but found himself barely playing over the course of two seasons due to injuries. As a result, the Grizzlies traded Smart to the Washington Wizards, but it wasn't a long-lived partnership.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Wizards had no expectations of buying out Smart and sending him elsewhere.
"When the Grizzlies traded Smart to the Washington Wizards before the trade deadline in February, the assumption was that the former Defensive Player of the Year would finish his contract with the rebuilding organization, especially since there were no talks of a buyout during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers also inquired about Smart when he was still on the Grizzlies, sources said," Siegel wrote.
As the offseason went underway, Smart reportedly made it clear to the Wizards that he wanted to be on a team where he could compete.
"However, Smart had made it clear to the Wizards in recent weeks that he wanted the opportunity to play meaningful basketball for a team in a playoff position," Siegel said. "Washington had reached out to a few teams recently about including Smart in a trade, but it became clear there wasn't a realistic path to trading him."
After years of being a member of the Boston Celtics, it's strange to see Smart have a desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. The change this time around? Luka Doncic.
"The main reason Smart chose the Lakers over other teams pursuing him, which included the Bucks and Suns, is because of Luka Doncic," Siegel said. "Smart was very interested in joining the Suns, sources said. But when Doncic made a strong pitch to the 31-year-old, he ultimately elected to join the Lakers instead."
Smart barely had the chance to make an impact on the Memphis Grizzlies due to injuries, but hopefully, it'll be a different story on the Lakers.