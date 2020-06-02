Memphis Grizzlies Analyst Brevin Knight Speaks Out On Social Justice Via Twitter

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and now analyst Brevin Knight was already a beloved voice for the city of Memphis with his honest and educated commentary of the game but now with him taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on social justice, he has shown that his passion goes beyond basketball.

Knight would voice his frustrations as a black man and as a father while wondering are peaceful protest enough. "We've peacefully marched in the past with no change," said Knight. "I’ll never condone the destruction of communities but I understand the frustrations."

