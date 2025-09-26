Memphis Grizzlies Announce Injury Update On Jaren Jackson Jr.
The 2025-26 Memphis Grizzlies roster will mainly be familiar faces, but after a four-game series sweep from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the front office made some tweaks to the roster heading into an important season for this core's future outlook. While all eyes will be on Ja Morant to see how he turns his game around, there are high expectations for Jaren Jackson Jr., too.
Entering his eighth NBA season, Jackson Jr. is coming off a 2024-25 campaign where he earned an All-Star selection, as well as a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team. While he'll be looking to improve aspects of his game, such as his rebounding and foul troubles, the two-time All-Star will have a slight delay to his eighth season.
Troubling News For Jackson Jr.
In an announcement by the Grizzlies shared on Friday, the team provided an update on where Jackson Jr. stands following his offseason surgery after sustaining a turf toe injury.
"Jaren Jackson Jr., who underwent a procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot on July 2, has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities. He is expected to return to play in 4-6 weeks," Grizzlies PR shared.
Jackson Jr.'s turf toe injury was announced just a day after signing his $240 million maximum renegotiation and extension with the Grizzlies. Based on the timeline of four to six weeks, it could cause him to miss anywhere from two to 10 games to start the season.
Looking at Memphis' schedule to begin the season, that means they could face the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets, and the Dallas Mavericks all without their star big man. Add in the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, who have solid front courts, they'll need everything to go right to be competitive against those teams.
As for the other depth for Memphis in the front court, both Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey are expected to miss time to begin the season, meaning the only true big men healthy for them entering the season will be Santi Aldama and Jock Landale. Because of this, two-way player P.J. Hall will likely begin the season at the NBA level to account for the injuries.
The season hasn't even started yet, and the Grizzlies already have the odds stacked against them as they compete in one of the most talented Western Conferences the league has seen in a while.