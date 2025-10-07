Memphis Grizzlies Coach Announces Ja Morant Injury Update
Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo welcomed the questions. Those asking weren't pleased with the answers.
After the team announced that Ja Morant suffered a left ankle sprain in practice, Iisalo confirmed that the star point guard's status is "week-to-week."
"It was just a basketball play," the coach said. "That stuff happens. Luckily, it's preseason and we'll have him back soon."
Iisalo Confirms Morant's Status
Without Morant, Memphis stayed home to face the Detroit Pistons in its preseason opener. Despite the star's absence, Iisalo is still demanding the same from his roster.
"I expect to get a lot out of them," he said. "We've been working on our identity since Day 1. We want to see that in action. That's the biggest thing: compete hard, play fast and keep making progress."
Last season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field. He helped the Grizzlies to their fourth playoff berth in five seasons. Facing the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder didn't bode well for results.
Dwelling doesn't bode well, either.
"That's in the past now," Morant said. "My focus now is just being locked in to this season, staying focused on the main thing. Go out and just do what I do."
Morant will again play a pivotal role in Memphis as it looks to return to the playoffs. And even more than what he brings to court, Morant hopes to turn a leaf off the court.
"My goal is to win," he said. "Obviously being a winner, bringing a championship here (is important), but it's more than that for me. Off the court is probably the biggest thing.
"Being the best Ja I can be on and off the court, for the city."
The Grizzlies have their work cut out for them without Desmond Bane under a new coach. But like last year's shortcomings, they aren't worried about it. Morant remains confident in Memphis.
"I love it," he said, asked about Iisalo's system. "It fits me."
Iisalo seems to think so, as well.
"The biggest thing for us is doing the things that we've been working on," he said. "Then we can evaluate what the next steps are."