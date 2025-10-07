Memphis Grizzlies Coach Announces Ja Morant Injury Update

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo says Ja’s ankle sprain happened at end of Sunday’s practice. “Hope to have him back soon.”



Grizzlies also without rookie PG Javon Small tonight for personal reasons. He’s expected back Wednesday vs Celtics.



My latest MikeCheck for @grindcitymedia