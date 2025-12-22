Ja Morant injury preventing Memphis Grizzlies from reaching full potential
The Memphis Grizzlies are doing their best to keep up with the pace of the season, despite a numerous amount of injuries hitting the roster.
Eight players have been ruled out in the team's upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite their injury woes, the Grizzlies are staying at No. 18 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.
"The Grizzlies had won nine of their last 12 games and had a great opportunity to get to .500 (and eighth place in the West) when they hosted the Wizards on Saturday. They led by as many as 20 points and were up 15 at the half, but couldn’t get stops in the second half (allowing 77 points on 50 possessions) and have now lost to both Utah and Washington at home in the last 10 days," Schuhmann wrote.
"The Grizzlies will have opportunities to avenge their two bad losses of the last 10 days this week, visiting the Jazz and Wizards as they continue a stretch where they’re playing seven of 10 on the road."
Grizzlies keep spot in NBA power rankings despite laundry list of injuries
The only teams that rank lower than the Grizzlies in the power rankings are the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
The Grizzlies' loss to rebuilding teams like the Jazz and Wizards suggests that the injuries are a big issue. Having one or two injuries is something that can be navigated, but eight is definitely a tough task to conquer, especially when you have to travel to face the defending champion Thunder.
After the Grizzlies leave Oklahoma City, they will play in the second night of a back-to-back against the Jazz. Following their Christmas festivities, the Grizzlies are back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks at home before visiting the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital.
Tipoff for the Grizzlies' next game against the Thunder is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock.
