This Grizzlies guard's contract is quickly becoming a bargain

Drafted No. 53 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer wasn't expected to make a sizable impact as a rookie. The UConn alum was fresh off a national championship and signed a two-way contract with Memphis that summer, playing just 25 games.

He averaged just 4.2 points and 1.4 assists on 41.5 percent shooting and 36.5 percent from 3-point range. He only played at least 15 minutes seven times, including 20-plus minutes four times and 25-plus twice.

That didn't stop the Grizzlies from signing Spencer to a four-year, $10.4 million contract this summer -- coming after initially agreeing to a two-year deal. Myriad injuries to Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and, most notably, Ja Morant, shifted gears for Spencer's role entering 2025-26 season.

And he's taken his opportunity and ran with it, turning him into one of the best value contracts in the NBA.

Why Cam Spencer's contract already looks like a bargain:

Dec 15, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) shoots a three point basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome.

Through 27 games, Cam Spencer is averaging 12.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. But the numbers don't stop there. He's shooting 50.5 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line.

His salary?! Spencer is only making $2.5 million this year, nearly $500K more than the second-year minimum ($2.04M), which doesn't even account for two percent of the cap. And he's already vastly outperforming it.

"Across the country, the other Spencer brother is making a statement as an early Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year contender," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote Tuesday. "He should also be in consideration for the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night in Los Angeles -- Spencer is second in the league with a 50% clip from deep."

Out of necessity, Spencer has scored 20-plus points in three of his last six games, including a dominant 27-point, six-assist performance on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 15. That unleashed this epic moment from the highly competitive Spencer.

Lmao shouting to the Clippers you gotta get him off me about Jordan Miller. Drilled four 3s in like two minutes plus an assist. There just isn’t much I get more enjoyment out of in the NBA than Cam Spencer drilling shots and letting everyone know. pic.twitter.com/ZeCbBpafUB — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 16, 2025

Spencer isn't just a shooter, either. He's significantly improved as a ballhandler and secondary creator. Spencer featured those skills in college, but was nowhere near the level needed for the NBA at the time. That's no longer the case, though, even though there's still plenty of room to grow.

His off-ball gravity, connective feel and flat-out competitiveness are assets the Grizzlies currently need in their rotation. Only three other Grizzlies are shooting above 35.0 percent or better (min. 75 3PA) from deep, including just one (Jock Landale -- 41.3) above 36.0 percent.

While you need complementary two-way depth, you can't have enough of what Spencer offers offensively in the modern NBA. And the Grizzlies captured it at a ridiculously low price.

