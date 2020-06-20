Memphis Grizzlies' Justise Winslow's Social Awareness Served As A Wake-Up Call For Himself And Hopefully For Others

Justise Winslow has yet to make his debut for the Memphis Grizzlies, since being acquired at the trade deadline, so fans are not sure how he will perform for the team. But in a recent interview with Caron Butler for NBA.com, fans witnessed his drive and passion for the social equality of all African-Americans.

"I've always been aware of it," said Winslow, "but I think for me I've been kind of, well I wouldn't say blinded by it, but becoming an NBA player, you get a little more freedom than the average Black man," said Winslow, "but this definitely has brought me back and now I'm fully aware of what it means to be black."

Winslow would discuss how he has celebrity privileges, but innate disadvantages being a black man in America.

During the global pandemic, there was an unjust killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd. Winslow stated that this incident crippled his ability to push forward with his training to get ready to get back on the court, it left him feeling helpless but determined to do more for his own community.

"If we want to make change, we have to know our history, where we come from, our culture, our heritage," said Winslow.

Winslow took it a step further and began to encourage all of his fans to vote. Although he acknowledged voter's oppression, Winslow combatted it by saying, "We can't let it stop us."

There are infinite amounts of reasons for African-Americans to discontinue fighting for equality in this country, but we all have to take Winslow's advice, and we can not allow our obstacles to deter our goal.

