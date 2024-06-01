Memphis Grizzlies Legend Joins 9x NBA All-Star for Exciting Collaboration
LA Clippers star Paul George is the host of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment original show that has been very successful in its first year.
Hosting the podcast throughout the season, George had several big-time guests on the show, including current NBA stars, hip-hop artists, WNBA stars, NBA legends, and more. In a recent announcement, George revealed that Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph will headline the next episode.
Randolph is one of the most beloved players in Grizzlies history, as he was a core piece to their Grit and Grind era that included Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Marc Gasol, and others. Randolph will certainly have some great stories to share on George’s show, as the former NBA star played 17 years in the league, which included a brief stop with the Clippers.
The NBA offseason is a great time for collaborations like this, as fans are always looking for content from their favorite current and former players. For Memphis Grizzlies fans, this episode should provide some fun stories from one of the greatest players in their franchise's history.
Those Grizzlies teams Randolph was a big part of always had great battles with the Clippers, including in the postseason. The Lob City Clippers, and Grit and Grind Grizzlies played very different styles of basketball, but were pretty evenly matched in those years.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus