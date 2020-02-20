AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

The Memphis Grizzlies Prepare For Challenging Four-Game Road Trip

Anthony Sain

The NBA All-Star Break has finally come to an end and now the Grizzlies are being thrown back into the fire as they prepare to for a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Sacramento Kings. A tough stretch could be a setback but a good stretch of play could put them in prime position for the playoff race.

The Grizzlies (28-26) open up tonight against the Kings (21-33) for the third time this season.  The Grizzlies are 1-1 against the Kings so far with their last matchup being a 128-123 loss in which the Grizzlies led by as many as 20 points in the first half.  The Kings will be without both Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III who are both out with injury.  The Kings will also likely have recently acquired Jabari Parker to make his debut with the team.  Parker was acquired in the trade deadline deal with Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon.

My Take On The Grizzlies Next Four Games

The Kings will also use a primarily small lineup with Bagley and Holmes out and Dedmon being moved.  Harry Giles has been the Kings starting center as of late and hopefully, Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Gorgui Dieng can feast on their depleted front line.  De'Aaron Fox has been a monster against the Grizzlies so far averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 4 steals in two games.

The Grizzlies will then quickly turn around and face the Los Angeles Lakers who the Grizzlies have not won a game to this season.  They will then take on the Clippers - a team that the Grizzlies defeated running away in their last matchup and then they will end their road trip Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, who they are also 1-1 against.

67AE98EE-CA5D-44BB-BC42-6DFD2C6D72AD
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

If the Grizzlies are able to have a successful road trip they can return home in good standings as far as the playoff race is concerned.  The best-case scenario is that the Grizzlies go 4-0, improving their record to 32-26.  The worst-case scenario is going 0-4, and coming out two games below .500 at 28-30.  My hope is that they finish 2-2 and remain two games above .500 at 30-28.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

True To His Nickname, Kyle Anderson Has Slowly But Surely Found His Way With The Memphis Grizzlies

He's a lot more Mike Conley than Ja Morant. A lot more Marc Gasol than Jaren Jackson Jr. He was the piece that Chris Wallace and company thought could serve as a dose of adrenaline to a dying Grit 'n' Grind era on life support. His slow methodical pace wasn't supposed to fit with the #GrzNxtGen era, but at the end of the day, Kyle Anderson has proven to be 'GNG' - regardless of the specifics behind the acronym.

Anthony Sain

Five Things That Memphis Grizzlies' Fans Can Look Forward To Post-All-Star Break

The NBA All-Star Break ends Thursday for the Memphis Grizzlies as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on the road but outside of the next game of the schedule, there are several key things to pay attention to going into the final twenty-eight games of the season.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies May Have Landed The Steal Of The Trade Deadline In Gorgui Dieng

It's hard to hide a 6'10" NBA center but the Memphis Grizzlies may have found a way to find yet another hidden gem. Newly acquired big-man Gorgui Dieng made his presence felt in his debut game with the Grizzlies and might just be what the team needs for the final stretch of games after the All-Star break

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke Shine Bright In NBA Rising Stars Game

The Memphis Grizzlies sensational young trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, and Brandon Clarke all headed to Chicago for the NBA Rising Stars Game with a common goal in mind - to represent the Grizzlies and the city and Memphis to the fullest. Although they played on different sides on the court, the three Grizzlies representatives showed the rest of the world why the Grizzlies are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Win Over The Portland Trailblazers In Unexpected Important Game Before All-Star Break

No one predicted the Memphis Grizzlies to be playing a meaningful basketball game for their final contest before the NBA All-Star break but they would defy all odds as they would defeat the Portland Trailblazers 111-104 on Wednesday. With the win, the Grizzlies expanded their lead over the Blazers to four games for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Anthony Sain

Look No Further. Ja Morant Should Be An NBA All-Star. End Of Story

With Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard announcing that he will miss the NBA All-Star game due to injury, I instantly started to think about who should replace him. After about .5 seconds of deliberation, I came to the most obvious decision ever. I’ll wrap it up in one sentence that should really end this whole article. Ja Morant should be an NBA All-Star - end of story.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trailblazers Gameday Interviews: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies had a media availability today after they wrapped up shoot-around in preparation of their matchup with the Portland Trailblazers. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Coach Taylor Jenkins would share their thoughts on tonight's matchup and the coming All-Star break.

Anthony Sain