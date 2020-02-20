The Memphis Grizzlies Prepare For Challenging Four-Game Road Trip

The NBA All-Star Break has finally come to an end and now the Grizzlies are being thrown back into the fire as they prepare to for a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Sacramento Kings. A tough stretch could be a setback but a good stretch of play could put them in prime position for the playoff race.

The Grizzlies (28-26) open up tonight against the Kings (21-33) for the third time this season. The Grizzlies are 1-1 against the Kings so far with their last matchup being a 128-123 loss in which the Grizzlies led by as many as 20 points in the first half. The Kings will be without both Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III who are both out with injury. The Kings will also likely have recently acquired Jabari Parker to make his debut with the team. Parker was acquired in the trade deadline deal with Atlanta for Dewayne Dedmon.

My Take On The Grizzlies Next Four Games

The Kings will also use a primarily small lineup with Bagley and Holmes out and Dedmon being moved. Harry Giles has been the Kings starting center as of late and hopefully, Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Gorgui Dieng can feast on their depleted front line. De'Aaron Fox has been a monster against the Grizzlies so far averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 4 steals in two games.

The Grizzlies will then quickly turn around and face the Los Angeles Lakers who the Grizzlies have not won a game to this season. They will then take on the Clippers - a team that the Grizzlies defeated running away in their last matchup and then they will end their road trip Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, who they are also 1-1 against.

If the Grizzlies are able to have a successful road trip they can return home in good standings as far as the playoff race is concerned. The best-case scenario is that the Grizzlies go 4-0, improving their record to 32-26. The worst-case scenario is going 0-4, and coming out two games below .500 at 28-30. My hope is that they finish 2-2 and remain two games above .500 at 30-28.