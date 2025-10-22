Memphis Grizzlies Rule Out Five Key Players vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies went just 1-5 in preseason action, winning their finale against the Miami Heat in hopes of building some momentum heading into the meaningful games. On Wednesday, that will be put to the test, as they host the New Orleans Pelicans for their regular season opener to kick off their 2025-26 campaign.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they have been severely banged up through the preseason. Most notably, star point guard Ja Morant missed all five preseason games, while they were also down several other key rotational players.
Grizzlies are still short-handed
The Grizzlies released their injury report for Wednesday's season opener, and while they got some good news about Ja Morant, they remain without a handful of key players.
The Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery), Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), and Vince Williams Jr. (right heel soreness). With five key players sidelined, the Grizzlies' depth will be put to the test on Wednesday.
Luckily for Memphis, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both left off the injury report after both were banged up during preseason action. The Grizzlies will have to lean on the star duo to take down a fairly healthy and surprisingly talented Pelicans, especially as they look to make a statement to start the new season.
Who do the Pelicans have available?
The Pelicans and Grizzlies have arguably been the two unluckiest teams when it comes to injuries over the past couple of seasons, but New Orleans is fairly healthy heading into their 2025-26 season opener.
The Pelicans have ruled out Kevon Looney (right knee sprain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture). They have also listed Karlo Matkovic (low back spasms) as doubtful.
Of course, being without Murray and Looney is a significant loss for New Orleans, but the Pelicans still have plenty of talent to give the Grizzlies some trouble on Wednesday. Key players like Jordan Poole, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones will put some pressure on the Grizzlies.
While this matchup has gotten some attention for extremely low ticket prices, a meeting between Zion Williamson and Ja Morant should undoubtedly be getting fans in the door. Two of the most exciting players in the NBA matching up to kick off the 2025-26 season should be great.
The Grizzlies and Pelicans are set to face off in Memphis at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.