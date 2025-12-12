The Memphis Grizzlies are 11-13, a surprising start for a team that has dealt with so much adversity. Between injuries and the Ja Morant show off the court, the Grizzlies have stayed afloat in the competitive Western Conference.

This start has the Grizzlies with a C grade in Bleacher Reports report card for the beginning of the season with this write up:

"Despite having every single point guard hurt, the Memphis Grizzlies have actually played some good basketball as of late. A 7-2 record over their last nine games is encouraging, especially with lottery picks such as Zach Edey and Cedric Coward balling out.



The Grizzlies are just 4-8 with Ja Morant in the lineup, yet they are 7-5 without their All-Star guard. Obviously, his future in Memphis will continue to be monitored.



With eight players averaging double figures in scoring, but none topping 17.9 points per game, it's been a collective offensive effort for a Grizzlies team that's struggled to put the ball in the basket.



Even with Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome and Javon Small all hurt, Memphis is still just four games out of a top-six seed in the West. That should count for something." Greg Swartz

But the Grizzlies got some bad news today as Zach Edey is set to miss multiple weeks with a stress reaction in his left ankle.

And that has been the story of the Grizzlies season, ups and downs, some minor, some drastic.

But for me the Grizzlies grade is a D.

While young players like Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer, and Jaylen Wells are blossoming. Their foundation is faltering. Jaren Jackson Jr. is having one of the worst seasons of his career, Ja Morant continues to stay off the court due to injury and non-basketball reasons, and when he was on the floor. The Grizzlies were not only losing with him, but he was struggling, averaging less than 20 points per game and shooting below 20% from three.

The Grizzlies have a star in Zach Edey, but he is off to an injury ridden start, and Morant and Jackson are not playing to their paygrade.

This puts the Grizzlies in a tough spot. Not only are they not contenders this season, but they have to pick a direction. Stick with Morant, or ship him off, continue to build on Jaren Jackson Jr. or completely reset the team.

The good news for the Grizzlies is the blossoming of their young stars, including Edey (who's long term healthy should be prioritized) and the fact that they have slowly found their footing.

If Morant and Jackson can prove to be the duo everyone knows they can be, and they can continue this hot streak even without Edey, it gives them something to play for and develop for the future, if not it may be time for the Grizzlies to hit reset.