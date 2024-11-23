Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off tonight in what should be a game between two very athletic teams. Unfortunately, some of the marquee players are missing as there are a combined 12 names listed on the injury report.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Colin Castleton, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is doubtful with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Zach Edey is out due to a left ankle sprain, Colin Castleton is out due to a G League two-way, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is questionable with an illness, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Julian Philips, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, Julian Philips is questionable with an upper respiratory illness, Adama Sanogo is out with a right knee effusion, Jalen Smith is questionable with a left ankle sprain, DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way, and Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
