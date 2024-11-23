All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report

There are a combined 12 names listed for the Grizzlies and Bulls

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off tonight in what should be a game between two very athletic teams. Unfortunately, some of the marquee players are missing as there are a combined 12 names listed on the injury report.

The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Colin Castleton, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is doubtful with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Zach Edey is out due to a left ankle sprain, Colin Castleton is out due to a G League two-way, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is questionable with an illness, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.

The Chicago Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Julian Philips, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball is out with a right wrist sprain, Julian Philips is questionable with an upper respiratory illness, Adama Sanogo is out with a right knee effusion, Jalen Smith is questionable with a left ankle sprain, DJ Steward is out with a G League two-way, and Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

