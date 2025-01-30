Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the red-hot Houston Rockets on Thursday night in what will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season series.
The Rockets have the series lead, 3-0. The last two meetings were decided by four points or less with the last meeting ending at a score of 120-118. Jalen Green led all scorers with 42 points on 72/83/100 shooting splits. The Grizzlies must do their best to contain Green in Thursday's game.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant was unexpectedly listed as QUESTIONABLE with right shoulder soreness.
Zach Edey is listed as AVAILABLE as he deals with a nasal fracture with the use of a face mask.
Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out as he recovers from left thumb surgery, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Jabari Smith Jr., N'Faly Dante, and Jack McVeigh.
Alperen Sengun is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with a left calf contusion.
Steven Adams is questionable with left ankle soreness, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a left metacarpal fracture, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, and Jack McVeigh is also out on his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will face off Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.
