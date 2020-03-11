Memphis Grizzlies Vs Orlando Magic Post Game Interviews: Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Orlando Magic at home 120-115 on Tuesday night. Ja Morant 21 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds on the night and he shared his thoughts on the game with the local media after the tough loss.

Ja Morant Post Game Comments

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.