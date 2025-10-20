Memphis Grizzlies Waive Three Players Before NBA Regular Season
The few days in between the NBA preseason and the regular season are always filled with roster casualties, as many league hopefuls are waived as teams trim down their roster size. Having to cut their roster down to 18 players, which includes 15 standard and three two-way contracts, the Memphis Grizzlies made some cuts after their preseason finale.
After finally picking up their first preseason win over the Miami Heat after four consecutive losses, the Grizzlies were forced to make some roster decisions.
Memphis Grizzlies waive three players
On Saturday, the Grizzlies announced the three players they were waiving ahead of opening night: Nate Hinton, DeJon Jarreau, and Braxton Key.
With these cuts, the Grizzlies have finalized their Opening Night roster, with PJ Hall, Javon Small, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper filling out the two-way contract slots.
While the Grizzlies waived Hinton, Jarreau, and Key, these three players will likely stick with the Grizzlies' organization to play for the Memphis Hustle in the G League. Of course, there was a very slim chance for any of these three guys to make the final roster, but the Grizzlies undoubtedly want to keep them in their system.
Hinton, 26, has made 38 NBA appearances since the 2020-21 season, but has been a G League standout. Over 133 G League appearances, Hinton has averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 36.3% from three-point range.
Jarreau, 27, is not new to the Grizzlies' fanbase, as he turned some heads during their disastrous, injury-filled 2023-24 season. In nine appearances in Memphis that year, Jarreau averaged 4.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, being a nice fill-in when the Grizzlies desperately needed help.
Key, 28, has gotten his fair share of NBA experience, appearing in 37 games since the 2021-22 season. In his rookie campaign, Key averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds through nine games with the Detroit Pistons, and has continued to make an impact in the G League since his burst of promise.
All in all, these are three talented players who might not be landing a spot on an NBA roster, but should continue to make a difference in the G League in hopes of a call-up to the next level.
The Grizzlies are now directing their attention to their 2025-26 regular season opener on Wednesday night, as they are gearing up to face the New Orleans Pelicans.