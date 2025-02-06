Multiple Key Players Returning From Injury in Grizzlies-Raptors
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning nine of their last ten games to improve to 34-16 on the season. The Grizzlies currently sit in second place in the West, trailing only the 39-9 Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies have seen immense success this season, despite having one of the most banged-up rosters. Star point guard Ja Morant has already missed 21 games, while guys like Marcus Smart and Vince Williams Jr. have missed a combined 79 games.
Heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Grizzlies are getting some help back on the court.
After a 21-game absence, 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is returning to action. Smart is one of the league's top guard defenders and will be a huge addition for Memphis when healthy.
Joining him back on the court is Vince Williams Jr., who has missed the last 35 games. Williams has not suited up since November 19 and has played just three games this season. The 24-year-old guard burst onto the scene during Memphis' injury struggles last season, averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through 33 starts.
The Grizzlies getting Smart and Williams back on the court together will be huge moving forward, as Memphis is finally close to seeing their lineup at full strength for the first time this season.
