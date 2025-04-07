NBA Admits Mistake in Grizzlies vs Pistons Game
The Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in a situation where every game matters down the stretch, as the Western Conference standings will likely be determined on the final day of the NBA season. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies faced off against the Detroit Pistons in need of a win to avoid the play-in tournament.
Memphis was able to pull out the win 109-103, a game where the Grizzlies dominated the rebounding battle 64-44 in part to rookie Zach Edey's 21 rebounds. While there are no complaints from Memphis given they got the win, the NBA's last two-minute report reveals there was an error late in the game for the officiating crew.
As shared in the last two-minute report, the NBA admitted a mistake that resulted in an incorrect no-call against the Detroit Pistons.
At the 24-second mark in the fourth quarter, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart received the inbound pass and passed the ball to Cade Cunningham. The report went on to reveal that there was no call made on what should've been a backcourt violation.
"After the ball is established in the frontcourt by Stewart (DET) he passes the ball backward to Cunningham (DET), who has failed to establish a positive frontcourt position."
Ultimately, the decision had no impact on the outcome of the game as Memphis won, and Detroit shortly turned the ball over after the inbounds play. Memphis finished the regular season series with a 2-0 sweep over the Pistons.
