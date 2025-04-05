Breaking: Ja Morant Ruled Out for Grizzlies vs Pistons
The Memphis Grizzlies have won just one game since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, with the team winning on a game-winning buzzer-beater against the Miami Heat in their last game. On Saturday night, they'll look to try and climb out of the play-in tournament when they face the Detroit Pistons with only five games left on their schedule.
Hitting the game-winner and leading the team in scoring in their win over the Heat was Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant has picked up his play since the start of March going into April, but recent news indicates that his status has seen a massive change for Saturday's game.
Due to an illness, the Grizzlies have downgraded Morant to out for Saturday's game at Detroit. Morant was last sidelined for the Grizzlies on March 27th during their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In just a matter of minutes, Morant was downgraded from questionable to out, as the Grizzlies didn't feel Morant was good to go due to illness. Since Morant will miss Saturday's contest, he needs to appear in three of the last four games to reach 50 games played on the season. In 47 games this season, Morant has averaged 22.9 points and 7.3 assists per game.
Now, without Morant in the lineup, the Grizzlies will have to adjust in a must-win game against a Pistons team that recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2019. Tip-off in Detroit is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
