Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons
The Memphis Grizzlies are visiting the Detroit Pistons for the second stop on their three-game road trip on Saturday.
Saturday night's game against the Pistons will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Grizzlies took the first game, ending in a final score of 131-111. Ja Morant was missing however, seven players scored in double digits, which helped Memphis take the lead early in the second quarter and never look back from then on.
Marcus Smart came off the bench to total 25 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on 67/64/100 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with three players listed on their injury report: Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is listed as AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin is out as he recovers from surgery on his right patellar tendon, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to an undisclosed illness.
The Pistons are entering the game with four players listed on the injury report: Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, and Tolu Smith.
Cade Cunningham is listed as PROBABLE with a left calf contusion.
Tobias Harris is questionable with right heel soreness, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, and Tolu Smith is out due to his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
