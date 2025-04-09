NBA Breaks Silence on Flagrant Foul Ejection in Grizzlies-Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies wrapped up a three-game road trip on Tuesday night, taking down the Charlotte Hornets 124-100, but a scary injury certainly put a damper on their victorious night.
With just over a minute remaining in the first half, Grizzlies standout forward Jaylen Wells went up for a fastbreak dunk, but Hornets guard KJ Simpson recklessly undercut him. Wells took a nasty fall and landed awkwardly on his head, ultimately having to get stretchered off the court and sent to the hospital.
Simpson was handed a flagrant 2 foul on the play was was ejected from the game.
Wells' injury was very scary for the entire NBA world, especially the Grizzlies. The rookie forward has been one of Memphis' key players this season, averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while being an elite defender.
After the game, the NBA released a Pool Report interview with officiating crew chief Karl Lane about the flagrant 2 foul that ended Simpson's night.
"After the review we felt that it was unnecessary and extensive, and a reckless play by the defender to a player who is in a vulnerable position with a high potential for injury which he did have a high potential for injury. We felt that was enough for a flagrant 2," Lane said.
Simpson's foul was very reckless, despite him being visibly distraught after the play, and the flagrant 2 was well warranted. Of course, the Hornets rookie did not seem to mean harm from the hard foul, but he might have ended Wells' season with the "unnecessary and extensive" play.