Memphis Grizzlies-Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 6:00 p.m. CST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-40) and Philadelphia 76ers (34-30) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Sixers winning the first, 139-136, on December 30th.

The Grizzlies are 27-30 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 17-13 in home games and 10-17 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Sixers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Cam Spencer

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

SIXERS

G Cameron Payne

G Quentin Grimes

C Adem Bona

F Kelly Oubre

F Dominick Barlow

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Cedric Coward: Day-to-day - Knee

Taylor Hendricks: Day-to-day - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Day-to-day - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Day-to-day - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Javon Small: Available - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

SIXERS

Tyrese Maxey.: Out - Finger

VJ Edgecombe: Out - Back

Joel Embiid: Out - Oblique

Johnni Broome: Out - Knee

Tyrese Martin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Dalen Terry: Available - G League (Two-Way)

MarJon Beauchamp: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-108), Sixers -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +158, Sixers -188

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Brooklyn Nets: "We weren't really able to break down their defense the way they were able to get us into rotation and into close-out situations and that leads, then, to tougher rebounds and, overall, a lot of close-outs and I think this was the biggest difference."

