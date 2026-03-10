Memphis Grizzlies-Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 6:00 p.m. CST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-40) and Philadelphia 76ers (34-30) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Sixers winning the first, 139-136, on December 30th.
The Grizzlies are 27-30 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 17-13 in home games and 10-17 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Sixers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Javon Small
G Cam Spencer
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
SIXERS
G Cameron Payne
G Quentin Grimes
C Adem Bona
F Kelly Oubre
F Dominick Barlow
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Cedric Coward: Day-to-day - Knee
Taylor Hendricks: Day-to-day - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Day-to-day - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Day-to-day - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning
Javon Small: Available - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
SIXERS
Tyrese Maxey.: Out - Finger
VJ Edgecombe: Out - Back
Joel Embiid: Out - Oblique
Johnni Broome: Out - Knee
Tyrese Martin: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Dalen Terry: Available - G League (Two-Way)
MarJon Beauchamp: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-108), Sixers -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +158, Sixers -188
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Brooklyn Nets: "We weren't really able to break down their defense the way they were able to get us into rotation and into close-out situations and that leads, then, to tougher rebounds and, overall, a lot of close-outs and I think this was the biggest difference."
