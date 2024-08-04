NBA Champion Reveals Untold Story on Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade is often remembered as LeBron James' running mate during the Big Three era of the Miami Heat, but he was a legitimate superstar far before it. Even going back to high school, Wade was a very special athlete - no one knows that better than Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen.
Tony Allen was a guest on the Chris Vernon Show where he revealed an untold story about facing off against Dwyane Wade in high school. The two may have been enemies in the past, but they have nothing but love now.
"We've been battling ever since high school," Allen said about Wade. "I played against Dwyane Wade in the City vs Suburban high school game and he finished with like 25, and I might have had 19-20 or something like that. I was surprised about his athleticism. Normally when guys play in those out-of-town leagues, you playing against a whole bunch of 5'6" guys, 5'5" guys."
The team that Dwyane Wade was a member of typically had shorter unathletic players. Wade took Allen completely by surprise when he started dunking on everyone and wanted all the smoke. It was at that moment that Tony Allen knew that Dwyane Wade was special.
"I was surprised because we had some athletes on our team and this dude Dwyane was in and out crossing over, I'm talking about catching alley-oop dunks, pushing dudes off of him, running up in their faces if they wanted some smoke, had his whole crew in the stands," Allen said. "I'm like, 'This dude one of them dudes.'"
Younger fans may not truly understand just how great a young Dwyane Wade truly was. Hopefully, more stories like these will come out to teach them. It says something when Tony Allen of all people is praising your game.