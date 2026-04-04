2026 NBA Draft: Big Value Remains in the Final Four for the Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost three straight and 8 of their last 10 games. The final four is about to start and there are some prospects in play for Memphis throughout all three possible picks in the draft. The Grizzlies currently have picks 8,14 and 32. Now, pick 8 could change depending on how lucky they get in the lottery. They have a 26.2% chance of moving up and getting a top 4 pick. Let’s look at the best guards, wings and bigs left in the tournament.

Guards

Brayden Burries | 6’4” | 205lbs |Freshman | Projected Pick 7

Stats

PPG 16.1

Reb 4.9

AST 2.5

STL 1.5

FT 80.6%

3PT 40.2

EFG 58.3%

Burries is the most dynamic guard left in the tournament. He is a versatile 3 & D combo guard. His ball handling started to pop more as the tournament went on. He has risen to every challenge. He can initiate offense and get downhill out of the pick and roll. He plays an aggressive attacking style of basketball. He can get into his shot on catch and shoots or off the bounce.

He is one of the stronger guards in the entire class. There is still room for him to fill out on his frame. He is only 20 years old. He can be a high-level defender in the NBA.

Keaton Wagler | 6’6” | 185lbs | Freshman | Projected Pick 8

Stats

PPG 17.9

Reb 5.0

AST 4.3

STL .9

FT 79.6%

3PT 40.7%

EFG 54.2%

Wagler is a silky-smooth combo guard that is more shooting guard than point guard. His high-level basketball IQ and feel for the game allowed him to excel at point guard anyway. He is extremely crafty with his footwork in step back jump shots or drives to the basket. He must use these tools because he is a limited athlete. His foot speed, vertical athleticism and ball handling skills all need work at the next level. He has a lot of Tyrese Haliburton dilemma to his game. He can shoot so well that you must overplay him. That opens his drives to the rim.

He is going to need to get much stronger at the next level.

Braylon Mullins | 6’6” | 195lbs |Freshman | Projected Pick 28

Stats

PPG 11.9

Reb 3.4

AST 1.5

STL 1.0

FT 88.6%

3PT 32.8%

EFG 53.6%

Mullins is an excellent shooter mechanically, but it hasn’t translated to games this season. His elite free throw percentage says it is only a matter of time before he starts lighting it up from deep. He has found multiple ways to help his team even though his shot wasn’t falling. The biggest shot of his career was the game winner against Duke at the buzzer. He shot it without hesitation from the logo and drained it nothing but net. I personally think he should go back to school for a year and season his game and come back in 2027 as a top 14 pick.

Jaden Bradly | 6’3” | 205lbs |Senior | Projected Pick 47

Stats

PPG 13.3

Reb 3.5

AST 4.4

STL 1.4

FT 80.8%

3PT 39.4%

EFG 49.6%

Jaden is a general floor for Arizona. He keeps the whole operation humming. He struggles finishing at the rim but is an excellent clutch 3pt shooter. In the tournament Burries have become their go to player but all season long it has been Bradley stepping up in big moments. His leadership has been evident throughout the season with this super young wildcat’s squad. He can create his own shot especially when it matters most. He is a solid defender with facilitation ability.

Wings

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6’10” | 235lbs |Senior | Projected Pick 16

Stats

PPG 15.2

Reb 7

AST 3.3

STL 1.2

FT 81.6%

3PT 37.2%

EFG 60.6%

Yaxel is listed as a forward but projects more as a wing in the NBA. He does his best work off the bounce on the perimeter. He is a match up nightmare because he can also post up small defenders. He is an outstanding rebounder, good enough facilitator and switchable defender. He has really improved his three-point shot this season. It has taken his game to another level. He is dynamic in the open floor, moves with force and purpose to the rim. He is a stat sheet stuffer

Alex Karaban | 6’6” | 219lbs |Senior | Projected Pick 46

Stats

PPG 13.2

Reb 5.2

AST 2.3

STL .8

FT 85.3%

3PT 38.6%

EFG 57.0%

Alex isn’t very athletic but he has lots of experience and a very high basketball IQ. He is a fantastic cutter to the rim in both timing and angles. He knows how to come off screens and let the three ball fly. He hustles and rebounds. He has the makings of a rotation level role player in the NBA

Bigs

Koa Peat | 6’8” | 235lbs |Freshman | Projected Pick 13

Stats

PPG 14.1

Reb 5.5

AST 2.7

STL .6

FT 61.6%

3PT 31.6%

EFG 54.6%

Koa is an extremely difficult evaluation because the main issue is how does his game translates to the NBA. He is an undersized big from a height standpoint but has the body of an NFL lineman. He sets excellent screens, can put pressure on the rim, has a good handle for someone his size and can finish as a lob threat. The biggest issue working against him is the lack of shooting ability. He has terrible shooting form and indicators as metrics. He has a nice turnaround fade way from about 10 feet. That is it, nothing further out. He also lacks an array of post moves. His game is all power. He is a versatile defender, but can you take him this high in the draft with that skill set?

Morez Johnson Jr. | 6’9” | 250lbs |Sophomore | Projected Pick 23

Stats

PPG 13.2

Reb 7.3

AST 1.2

STL .7

FT 77.3%

3PT 36.4%

EFG 64.5%

Morez is a big who is switchable 1-5 defensively. It is a sight to behold a 250lb player get into a deep squat and slide his feet with guards. He is an outstanding prospect that isn’t getting enough attention. He is explosive in the PNR as a lob threat and has nice shooting form. He doesn’t attempt many three’s but when he does they all look like they are going to go in the basket. He gets a little overshadowed with all the talent on Michigan, but I think his game explodes at the next level.

Aday Mara | 7’3” | 255lbs |Junior | Projected Pick 42

Stats

PPG 11.8

Reb 6.8

AST 2.4

STL .3

FT 55.1%

3PT 33.3%

EFG 67.4%

Mara is a giant on the court who blocks shots with great timing and body position. He isn’t physical offensive or defensively. He is an extremely skilled passer. He doesn’t have much of a post-game but can shoot the jump hook with either hand. His shooting leaves a lot to be desired. He isn’t a dynamic athlete but moves fluidly enough to get by. The league is sizing up to keep pace with all the 7 footers in the league today.

Motiejus Krivas | 7’2” | 260lbs |Junior | Projected Pick 40

Stats

PPG 10.4

Reb 8.2

AST 1.1

STL .7

FT 78.5%

3PT 30.8%

EFG 57.8%

Krivas is all heart and guts. He is extremely physical and does not back down from anyone. He will dive for loose balls. Battle an entire team for a rebound. He values every possession. He does a ton of dirty work for Arizona. He is a mountain of a man. He has a nice jump hook to go with that huge heart that he plays with every game. He isn’t an offensive talent by any means but if you can get a 7-footer this late in the draft that doesn’t need the ball. That is a steal.

Tarris Reed Jr. | 6’11” | 265lbs |Senior | Projected Pick 45

Stats

PPG 14.7

Reb 8.8

AST 2.4

STL .9

FT 59.4%

3PT 0%

EFG 62.1%

Reed is another perplexing prospect because he is older 22.87 years old on draft night so essentially 23 by the time he sets foot on an NBA floor. He is very underwhelming from game to game. However, in the tournament his game has really come to life. He is a brute force player in the post with limited athletic pop. He can’t shoot at all but knows how to play the game. He doesn’t have elite footwork, but it is good enough because he knows how to use his strength. He averages 2.1 blocks per game, but it doesn’t always show up every game. That is his biggest weakness, inconsistency

Best Fits for Memphis at Each Pick

Pick 8 — Brayden Burries

This feels like the cleanest fit on the board. Memphis needs another reliable ball handler and perimeter scorer, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Ja Morant. Burries gives you a plug-and-play combo guard who can defend, shoot, and create without needing to dominate the ball. He fits any timeline, whether Memphis is retooling or trying to compete right away.

Pick 14 — Yaxel Lendeborg

If Lendeborg is still on the board here, this is a home run. Memphis adds a versatile forward who can handle, pass, rebound, and defend multiple positions. Pairing him with Zach Edey gives the Grizzlies a unique frontcourt combination of size and versatility. He raises the team’s defensive ceiling immediately while adding another connective piece offensively.

Pick 32 — Aday Mara

This is where Memphis can take a swing on size and skill. Mara gives you legitimate 7’3” insurance behind Edey with elite passing feel for a big. In the second round, getting a player with this kind of size and upside is tremendous value. If he develops physically, this could end up being one of the steals of the draft.

Final Thoughts

What a draft this would be for Memphis. Securing the backcourt with Burries, adding a do-it-all wing in Lendeborg, and grabbing a high-upside insurance policy in Mara is how you build a roster the right way.

The Grizzlies are struggling right now, but a haul like this changes the trajectory of the franchise. Whether Ja Morant remains the focal point or not, this gives Memphis a legitimate foundation. In an unforgiving Western Conference, this is how you give yourself a real chance to matter again.

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