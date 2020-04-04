NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Met With President Donald Trump Who States That Sports Need To Return

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, along with other professional commissioners met with President Donald Trump today in a meeting discussing the likelihood and logistics of sports returning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Thoughts On Adam Silver Meeting With President Donald Trump

Trump stated that sports need to come back and that they are not meant to be shut down

Silver stated that the leagues were the first to shut down and wanted to be the first to resume once an "all-clear" is given.

Trump also lobbied for sports commissioners to make provisions for fans once their leagues resume play.

The NBA and ESPN are also planning on putting together games of H.O.R.S.E with NBA players in separate locations that will be televised.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.