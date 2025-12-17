The Memphis Grizzlies can't seem to catch a break this season.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant was out for a number of games with a calf injury. Then, Zach Edey suffered an ankle injury of his own. Now, Morant might have also picked up a long-term ankle injury. These incidents have caused the Grizzlies to remain at No. 18 in the latest NBA.com power rankings from John Schuhmann despite the team's recent success.

"Ja Morant returned from a 10-game absence on Friday, but had a turnover and two misses on possessions for the tie or the lead in the final two minutes of the Grizzlies’ loss to the Jazz. It was their first loss to one of the 12 teams that currently have a worse record than they do," Schuhmann wrote.

"While Morant is back, Zach Edey has a stress reaction in the ankle that he had surgery on in the Summer and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The Grizzlies have been an amazing 26.2 points per 100 possessions better with Edey on the floor (plus-18.3) than they have with him off the floor (minus-7.9). That’s, by far, the biggest on-off differential among players who’ve played at least 200 minutes, and it’s mostly about defense (94.5 vs. 118.5 allowed per 100)."

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant smiles at the Utah Jazz bench after they call a timeout | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Grizzlies can't get any momentum

The teams that rank below the Grizzlies in the power rankings are the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

It remains to be seen how much time Morant will miss, but the Grizzlies will try to grind it out like they always have. However, if they want to make any headway in the power rankings, they have to get healthy.

The Grizzlies are back in action this week with two games at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories

Memphis Grizzlies look strong, but is their success sustainable?

Zach Edey lifts Memphis Grizzlies in outside perception

Memphis Grizzlies might have Ja Morant trade partner in East contender

Five questions ahead of Jazz vs. Grizzlies matchup

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward building case for All-Rookie team