NBA Fans Send Love to Ja Morant on Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies have been trying to build around Ja Morant for the past six seasons, since the franchise drafted him second overall in 2019. Of course, the Grizzlies have seen some success, reaching 56 wins and a second-round playoff appearance in the 2021-22 season, and followed it up with a 51-win 2022-23 campaign.
Still, despite piecing together two of the best seasons in franchise history, the Grizzlies have decided to blow up their core. With just nine games left in the 2024-25 season, when the team was 44-29, the Grizzlies decided to fire head coach Taylor Jenkins, replacing him with Tuomas Iisalo. Then, early into the 2025 offseason, the Grizzlies traded star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.
After those moves, Morant's future in Memphis was put into question, but the Grizzlies have ensured that he remains a franchise cornerstone moving forward.
Ja Morant - An NBA superstar?
Morant is coming off his worst statistical season since 2020-21, as he averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc. Not only did he take a while to find his rhythm, but he struggled to stay on the court.
Morant has played just 59 games over the past two seasons, but regardless, he remains one of the most electric players in the league. Morant recently took his world tour with Nike to Asia, where he was treated like the biggest star in the league. Morant is a global phenom, and despite his occasional on-court struggles and off-court concerns, he is a flat-out superstar.
Ja Morant's birthday
Morant is celebrating his 26th birthday on Sunday, and the NBA and Grizzlies' accounts showed love by wishing him a happy birthday.
Via NBA: "Join us in wishing Ja Morant a HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY!"
Via Memphis Grizzlies: "Happy Birthday to @JaMorant 🎉🐻"
Plenty of NBA fans have shown Morant love for his birthday on Sunday, sending messages on social media.
"Happy birthday Ja Morant! The fans can't wait to see you fully healthy on court 🔥🔥🔥," one fan said.
"Happy birthday! Memphis needs your explosive energy back on the court. Health and championships ahead!" another fan replied.
"Idk why but hearing 26 is kinda mad 😭😭 time be flying too fast," a fan said.
"happy birthday goat show them who you are this season," one fan commented.