NBA Star Desmond Bane Throws Subtle Jab After Grizzlies Trade
To kick off the 2025 NBA offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies shocked everyone by completing one of the most unexpected trades possible. The Grizzlies sent star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap.
While the trade makes sense for both sides, it certainly caught everyone off guard, including Desmond Bane, who was reportedly not expecting to be traded this offseason, but found out just 24 hours before that he was involved in negotiations.
After spending the first five years of his NBA career with the Grizzlies, Bane has continued to show love for the city of Memphis and their organization since the trade, especially after Stephen A. Smith's controversial statement.
"I think all that is just false," Bane said. "Once you get to Memphis and you learn Memphis and you know Memphis, there's a lot of love in that city. Yeah, it's got its rough parts, but that's how every city is... I think Memphis is a beautiful place. They've got a great organization. Anybody that goes there will be happy with what they've got going on."
However, it has not been all love since Bane was traded to the Magic. As he was being introduced on his new team, Bane seemingly took a small shot at the Grizzlies.
"[This facility] is different, bro," Bane said. "the one in Memphis didn’t have one window. We joked around and called it 'the dungeon.' This is a breathe of fresh air, you can literally step outside and get a breathe of fresh air."
Of course, the Magic's recently-renovated training facility is likely much nicer than what Bane is used to in Memphis, as he likely meant no harm in his comments about the Grizzlies' facilities. There does not seem to be any love lost between Bane and the Grizzlies organization, even if he does throw a small jab here and there toward his old team.