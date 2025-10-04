NBA Star Ja Morant Points Out Big Difference in Training Camp With New Coach
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to build off a strong 2024-25 season that ended faster than they would have liked with a first-round exit to the eventual champions Oklahoma City Thunder.
The preseason is a time for teams to find their footing and reconnect after a long offseason. There is the weight of new season expectations and natural rust to shake off after months of stagnation. For the Grizzlies, the preseason is also a chance to get comfortable under the style of their new head coach, Tuomas Iisalo.
Iisalo isn't a brand new face for Memphis, though. He was brought on as an assistant coach for the Grizzlies in 2024 and took on the role as interim head coach after Taylor Jenkins' unexpected firing. Iisalo's interim position became permanent when he was promoted by the Grizzlies on May 2, 2025, and now the Grizzlies are adapting to his coaching full-time.
How the Grizzlies are Growing with Iisalo
According to star Memphis guard Ja Morant, growing pains between the new head coach and the team have been scarce.
"Normally, you come in, everybody’s anxious, excited — full of energy — but you might mess stuff up," Morant said (via HoopsHype). "But today, we did those things and were still locked in. Guys were paying attention to everything Coach was saying — very attentive to detail on coverages, plays, positioning — all that. That’s a big plus for us."
Morant added that Day 1 of camp was challenging, but still a great session for himself and the team,
"Might have been one of the toughest ones for me — but by far, probably the best Day 1 I’ve had in my career."
Going into this season, Morant and other Grizzlies veterans have been well-prepared for a full season of Iisalo and have an entire offseason to consider what was going to be expected of them in his offseason scheme that puts an emphasis on quickness and fast rotations.
"Going into our exit meeting for the returners, we had that conversation with Coach and he told us what to expect. So, guys were already prepping to be prepared for this," Morant added. " When I go in for my individual days early on, guys were constantly in there putting in the work. Do I think it can last the whole season? Probably so, if we keep it up."
Iisalo's Style has Already Attracted Praise
Iisalo's system has drawn widespread praise not just Morant, but several Grizzlies players. Iisalo will be looking to improve upon the Grizzlies' already impressive offense, with an increased level of aggressiveness to the hoop while maintaining set-ups on the outside.
Morant mentioned "speed kills" when asked about Iisalo's system, and that is a succinct summation of what the Finnish coach is all about. The Grizzlies will be looking toward a breathless pursuit of offensive schemes that will promote ball movement and the pick-and-roll.
Iisalo has proven himself internationally with success in both the FIBA Champions League and EuroCup. Now, he'll be translating his overseas success to Memphis, and his players have seemed eager to get on board.