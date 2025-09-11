NBA Star Ja Morant Reveals Thoughts on Instagram After Past Controversies
Ja Morant, an All-Star for the Memphis Grizzlies, went live on his Twitch channel and took time to answer some comments from his fans in the chat.
The topic of Instagram came up, and Morant gave his opinion. "I don't even like IG (Instagram) no more man. IG changed my life," said the guard. He then continued on to other topics.
Ja's Famous Instagram Posts
Morant was likely referring to several Instagram posts he made during the 2023 NBA season that led to him being suspended from team activities with the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies ended up suspending Morant after he appeared to display a gun on Instagram Live while at a nightclub. He ended up missing eight games during that timeframe. The guard went to a counseling facility in Florida, but then just a few months later, he did another Instagram Live where he displayed another firearm.
This second act led to a stricter suspension of 25 games, which bled into the 2023-24 NBA season. He has not been suspended since then.
A moment that altered his career and public image, Morant has remained a lower profile since and has appeared to have changed for the better. With the Grizzlies looking to improve upon their first-round exit in 2025 next season, having Morant available and not getting into incidents will be crucial for Memphis to improve.
What To Expect Next From The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant
Entering the season with a new head coach after promoting interim Tuomas Iisalo, the Grizzlies' roster will look much different despite Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant still leading the way.
The most notable change in Memphis' roster was the loss of sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane, who was dealt in a blockbuster deal to the Orlando Magic. Looking to replace his outside shooting, the Grizzlies acquired Ty Jerome, who broke out with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. In addition, they'll look to see improvements from second-year players Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells.
Now, set to be two seasons removed from the suspension, Morant can have his focus on returning to the All-NBA player fans know he can be. Training camp is right around the corner, and if Morant can play at the level he's done in the past, this Grizzlies team could be a surprise team in a loaded Western Conference. Luckily, it appears Morant has turned a new leaf and is ready to play.