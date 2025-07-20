NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Strong Ja Morant Statement
The NBA has desperately been looking for its next superstar, face-of-the-league type of player, as guys like Steph Curry and LeBron James near retirement. Of course, it is challenging to replicate the way that Curry and James impact the game, but based on a fan's enjoyment of watching them, there are a few players who could fill their shoes.
During the "face of the NBA" talks, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is commonly brought up for his electric play style, but his injury history and off-the-court issues have made him an illegitimate candidate. However, Morant might have a new title after a stamp of approval from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry himself.
Curry was asked who the "most athletic" player in the NBA is right now, and the future Hall of Famer, like many would, answered Ja Morant.
"Ja Morant,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints' Malik Brown. “I think pound for pound, he's the most athletic player in the league. Russell Westbrook when he was in his full prime. John Wall. We always talk about those guys as being the most athletic in the league.”
If a random fan were to watch Ja Morant's highlights, they would likely assume he is the best player in the NBA and the "face of the league." Morant is an unbelievable athlete, and rightfully deserves the "most athletic" player in the league title that Curry has given him.
Now, Morant just needs to stay healthy for an entire season, and the Grizzlies would be in a much better spot as they build around the uber-athlete.