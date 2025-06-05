Nine-Year NBA Veteran Predicts Most Important Player in Thunder-Pacers Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are set to kick off the NBA Finals with a big Game 1 matchup on Thursday night, both coming off impressive Conference Finals showings.
The Thunder were prominently led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Pacers' dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam dominated the New York Knicks.
However, on the biggest stage in the NBA Finals, it will likely come down to who has the better supporting cast.
Nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons revealed who he thinks the most important players of the Finals will be for each team.
"As good as Jalen Williams has been, he's going to have a lot of pressure on his plate to get the job done when they do take the ball out of SGA's hands. So I think for the Thunder, it's got to be Jalen Williams," Parsons said. "...For the Pacers, it's got to be Myles Turner. I think he's the guy that can really expand their offense."
Williams was a first-time All-Star this season, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, and the Thunder certainly need him to continue to step up as a second option to Gilgeous-Alexander.
Turner has played all ten years of his NBA career in Indiana, and it has finally paid off with a trip to the Finals. While Turner is not as vital to the Pacers as Haliburton or Siakam, they will need him to be consistent on both sides of the ball to take down the powerhouse Thunder.