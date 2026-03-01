Memphis Grizzlies-Indiana Pacers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 29, 4:00 p.m. CST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) and Indiana Pacers (15-45) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, (128-103 on October 25th).

The Grizzlies are 25-34 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 7-21 in road games. The Grizzlies tied the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as the 2023-2024 season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

G Javon Small

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Obi Toppin

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Thigh

Santi Aldama: Doubtful - Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Knee

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

PACERS

Obi Toppin: Probable - Foot

Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Wrist

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +1.5 (-118), Pacers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -105, Pacers -115

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their win over the Dallas Mavericks: "Just the competitiveness that we basically played with for 48 minutes. Got a lot of young guys on the team and everybody's getting a chance to show what they can do and then was very happy with the collective effort and how we were sharing the ball. That's why everybody got on the box score."

