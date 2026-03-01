Memphis Grizzlies-Indiana Pacers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 29, 4:00 p.m. CST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) and Indiana Pacers (15-45) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, (128-103 on October 25th).
The Grizzlies are 25-34 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 7-21 in road games. The Grizzlies tied the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as the 2023-2024 season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Scotty Pippen Jr.
G Javon Small
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Ben Sheppard
C Jay Huff
F Jarace Walker
F Obi Toppin
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Thigh
Santi Aldama: Doubtful - Knee Injury Management
Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Knee
Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
PACERS
Obi Toppin: Probable - Foot
Pascal Siakam: Doubtful - Wrist
Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +1.5 (-118), Pacers -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -105, Pacers -115
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their win over the Dallas Mavericks: "Just the competitiveness that we basically played with for 48 minutes. Got a lot of young guys on the team and everybody's getting a chance to show what they can do and then was very happy with the collective effort and how we were sharing the ball. That's why everybody got on the box score."
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
Mock Draft is a Steal for the Grizzlies
Next Man Up: G.G Jackson takes the challenge
GG Jackson Emerging from Wreckage of Grizzlies Season
Memphis Grizzlies Defense is Sinking Without Zach Edey
The Memphis Grizzlies Worst Contract this Season
The Memphis Grizzlies Best Contract this Season and Moving Forward
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket