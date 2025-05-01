Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Strong Statement on Lakers-Wolves Series
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a tough spot in their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the Lakers entering the postseason with a tremendous amount of hype after their trade deadline deal for Luka Doncic, the Lakers trail 3-1 in the series heading into their Game 5 matchup on Tuesday night.
With the Timberwolves getting contributions from all around and Anthony Edwards continuing to climb up the rankings among players in the NBA, the series has sparked concerns about the Lakers and if this roster is even built to win. According to former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, it doesn't look good for LA if they lose.
"Anthony Edwards wants to end it tonight in LA...if the Lakers lose 4-1 to the Timberwolves, it's not a good look," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. Los Angeles enters the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves, trailing by one, meaning the series could end Tuesday night.
If Edwards can pull off the series victory, he'll add yet another impressive playoff performance to his playoff resume. Last season, Edwards defeated Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Nikola Jokic before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals. Now this season, he has a chance to circle back and beat Doncic in the first round on his new team.
While the Golden State Warriors did lose Game 5 against the Houston Rockets and will have to go to at least one more game, Edwards could end up meeting Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in the next round.
