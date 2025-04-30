NBA Trade Idea Sends Elite Shooter to Eastern Conference Contender
A majority of the teams in the NBA have already begun their offseasons, with teams like the New Orleans Pelicans already making drastic moves such as hiring a new general manager. However, just because teams haven't made moves yet doesn't mean they won't, as teams currently in the playoffs could be looking to add pieces to their rosters from organizations looking to sell high on players.
One NBA team that's expected to make moves this offseason is the Memphis Grizzlies, who have three reserves set to expire this summer and several other players on their roster who might no longer have a spot on the team. Grizzlies sharpshooter Luke Kennard is one of those players set to expire, as an NBA trade idea has Memphis capitalizing on his value in a sign-and-trade scenario.
In a trade idea by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, he has the Grizzlies striking a deal with the Indiana Pacers, providing the Eastern Confernece contenders with more shooting around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The trade proposal is as follows:
Isaiah Jackson, Ben Sheppard and a 2027 second-round pick (via Utah) for Luke Kennard
Kennard was brilliant in stretches for Memphis this season, such as his 13.2 points per game average on 55.2% from three in January. Across his eight seasons in the NBA, the former Duke star holds a career 43.8% mark from beyond the arc, good enough for third-best in NBA history.
Indiana shot 36.8% from three as a team during the regular season, and Kennard would become by far their best shooter in this hypothetical trade. Given that Sheppard and Jackson had underwhelming performances this season, it would be great value for the Pacers to add a key rotation piece.
