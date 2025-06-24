All Grizzlies

Recently-Fired Head Coach Named Frontrunner for New York Knicks Job

The New York Knicks are eyeing two head coaches for their vacancy

Logan Struck

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to his team on the bench during a time out during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to his team on the bench during a time out during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

This postseason, the New York Knicks made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, breaking a dreadful drought for such a big-market franchise. However, the Knicks were not content with being a round short of the NBA Finals.

Shortly after getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, a shocking move after making a Conference Finals appearance. And to some surprise, the coaching search for New York is not going as planned.

The Knicks initially targeted some of the league's top head coaches for their opening, but every opposing team denied their request for New York to interview their coach.

Since the Knicks kept getting denied by their top options, they turned to coaches on the open market. Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins were each fired by their respective teams this past season, but they earned interviews with the Knicks and are now labeled as "front-runners" for now, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

"The process reached a new stage last week, when New York held interviews with former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. Both candidates interviewed over multiple days and were impressive, per league sources," Edwards III wrote. "...Jenkins and Brown appear to be the front-runners as of now."

The Memphis Grizzlies fired Jenkins with just nine games left in the regular season, after leading them to a 44-29 record. Jenkins led the Grizzlies to consecutive 50+ win seasons in 2022 and 2023, and now eyes one of the most intimidating head coaching jobs in the NBA.

Mike Brown, who was fired by the Sacramento Kings last season, has more experience than Jenkins, but they are both talented head coaches looking to prove themselves after being unexpectedly fired this season.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News