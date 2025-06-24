Recently-Fired Head Coach Named Frontrunner for New York Knicks Job
This postseason, the New York Knicks made their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, breaking a dreadful drought for such a big-market franchise. However, the Knicks were not content with being a round short of the NBA Finals.
Shortly after getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, a shocking move after making a Conference Finals appearance. And to some surprise, the coaching search for New York is not going as planned.
The Knicks initially targeted some of the league's top head coaches for their opening, but every opposing team denied their request for New York to interview their coach.
Since the Knicks kept getting denied by their top options, they turned to coaches on the open market. Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins were each fired by their respective teams this past season, but they earned interviews with the Knicks and are now labeled as "front-runners" for now, per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.
"The process reached a new stage last week, when New York held interviews with former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. Both candidates interviewed over multiple days and were impressive, per league sources," Edwards III wrote. "...Jenkins and Brown appear to be the front-runners as of now."
The Memphis Grizzlies fired Jenkins with just nine games left in the regular season, after leading them to a 44-29 record. Jenkins led the Grizzlies to consecutive 50+ win seasons in 2022 and 2023, and now eyes one of the most intimidating head coaching jobs in the NBA.
Mike Brown, who was fired by the Sacramento Kings last season, has more experience than Jenkins, but they are both talented head coaches looking to prove themselves after being unexpectedly fired this season.