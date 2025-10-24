Should Grizzlies Fans be Concerned at Ja Morant's Status vs Heat?
The Memphis Grizzlies might've trailed at halftime in their season opener, but a strong second-half performance led by Ja Morant helped the team improve to 1-0 to start the 2025-26 season. Even though they have several injuries holding them back at this point, the Grizzlies will look to ride this momentum into their second of three straight contests at home to open the year.
The next contest will come on Friday, with the Grizzlies set to host the Miami Heat, coming off a season-opening loss against the Orlando Magic. As mentioned, the Grizzlies have been struck with an injury bug to start the season, and that has Morant's status in question for Friday's contest.
According to the NBA's official injury report, Morant and teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are listed as questionable with ankle soreness ahead of Friday's contest. Morant was sidelined for the Grizzlies' five preseason games due to a left ankle sprain, and it appears as though that's the reason for him popping up on the injury report.
If Morant isn't good to go for Memphis, they'll have to look to Javon Small and Cam Spencer, who played as the reserve guards for the Grizzlies during the season opener.
Is There Any Need To Worry About Morant's Status?
Ja Morant might be one of the most entertaining players in the league, from the flash he displays with his shoes to the highlight reel plays he has on a nightly basis. However, the reality is that the former second-overall pick hasn't been the poster boy for health since entering the league.
While suspension did play a part in it, Morant only appeared in 59 games over the prior two seasons. With the star guard in the third year of his five-year contract, this current season is a major opportunity for Morant to prove to the Grizzlies he's worth investing in with an extension. The talent isn't the question, but the availability is.
Given how early in the year it is, if Morant isn't feeling 100%, the Grizzlies could look to rest their star and opt to take their chances against the Heat. Especially since Friday against the Heat is the first leg of a back-to-back, they could be better off holding him out until Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Regardless, Morant's status will be an important one to follow, especially once Friday comes around and the game time approaches. Tip-off in Memphis on Friday against the Heat is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.