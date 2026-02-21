The second night of a back-to-back always reveals how well prepared a team is physically and mentally. Both sides are looking to keep momentum rolling after coming back from the All-Star break, in Miami, and the Heat have struggled but been more consistent than the Grizzlies by a wide margin.

Still, the Heat have been unsteady at home, with 11 losses at Kaseya Center, and some of them have come against depleted rosters. Their defense doesn’t have too much credibility because it gives up the most open 3-point attempts in the NBA (18.3).

Here is what you need to know.

Understanding the Heat’s offense

The Heat try to generate most of their actions through dribble penetration. Keep in mind that no other team averages more drives to the basket than they do (61.3), and they have the highest transition frequency (24.8). They aren’t efficient at it, scoring 1.06 points per possession, but they run it enough to break down an opponent's legs.

Tyler Herro is a capable scorer who can get hot on and off the dribble. The Grizzlies will need to show him maximum pressure in transition and while playing him off-ball so he doesn’t easily run into a catch-and-go move.

Bam Adebayo can be left in single coverage since he’s a poor 3-point shooter and most of his actions will come inside the arc. He’s mostly a finesse big man who is looking to get off a floater, hook, or short jumper in the in-between area. He’s a fantastic athlete, so he can’t be allowed uncontested avenues to the cup.

Get production out of the frontline and more

GG Jackson, Lawson Lovering and Kyle Anderson will have a tough time scoring when matched up with Adebayo, yet they must impose their physicality on the glass to create second-chance opportunities. While the Heat is a strong defensive rebounding team, the second chances they give up are costly. Going at Kel’el Ware through scree rolls might be a way to reduce their shot-blocking.

The Heat selectively use a zone, and may go to it if Memphis' 3-point shots aren't falling. If that is the case, the Grizzlies can break it by pounding the middle, forcing it to collapse.

Continue with what works and make open shots

Cam Spencer should probably start because he’s the team’s best available playmaker and deep threat. He had 10 assists off the bench against the Utah Jazz on Friday, and has had 30 games with at least five helpings this season.

The Grizzlies managed to get by the Jazz with average 3-point shooting, yet will need to be better than that on Saturday. Still, even without making shots from the corner, passes to that area are enough to put the Heat in a scramble. On top of that, they’ll need to avoid long droughts because missed shots will be like turnovers since Miami gets out in transition so much.