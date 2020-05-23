Teams In Markets That Have Been Hit Hard By COVID-19 Are Asking For Provisions From The NBA

Certain NBA franchises are requesting permission to bypass quarantining and holding training camps in their home markets to begin their camps in the "bubble" facilities, wherever they may be located, in the near future. The teams that have been inquiring come from cities that have been hit harder than others by COVID-19.

Cities like New York, Boston, and Toronto have had higher rates of positive cases than other NBA markets and are requesting that the league makes special arrangements for them. With Orlando emerging as the likely destination for the bubble campus, it seems like that is where the camps will be played. The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver have yet to make an official announcement on whether or not the season will resume but the obvious assumption is that it will be returning soon.

