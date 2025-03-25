Three-Time NBA All-Star Makes Bold Take On Lakers' Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2025 NBA Playoffs will Finals aspirations, and that's in large part due to their star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. After a shocking blockbuster deal brought Doncic from Dallas to Los Angeles, the multi-time All-NBA guard is finally coming into his own with the Lakers.
However, a player who also deserves a lot of credit is guard Austin Reaves. Enjoying the best season of his career, his contract is proving to be an absolute steal for the Lakers. With a player option he'll likely decline in 2026, former Memphis Grizzlies guard and ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas thinks that there's a higher ceiling for Reaves elsewhere.
"Someone can make him the number one option," Arenas said on his podcast. "...That's his ceiling. It all depends on the luck and what he wants to do. The talent is there, the skill is there, the willingness to get better is there. He's holding his own. He's gotten better every year."
While he's said in the past he had opportunities to get drafted in the second round, Reaves passed and took the opportunity to sign with the Lakers as a UDFA. Reaves averaged 7.3 points per game as a rookie and is now up to 19.7 points per game.
As the cap continues to rise the NBA and Reaves improves, there's no telling just how much money he could get offered as a free agent in 2026. If Los Angeles does opt to let him walk, Reaves could very well become an All-Star-level player for the right team.
