Three-Time NBA All-Star Shares Harsh Truth for Celtics' Jaylen Brown
Coming off a 2024 NBA championship, the Boston Celtics were looking to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors, but a shocking second-round exit against the New York Knicks sent them home much sooner than expected.
To make matters worse for Boston, in Game 4 against the Knicks, superstar forward Jayson Tatum went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Tatum quickly underwent successful surgery to repair his Achilles, but could now be sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season.
The best-case scenario for the Celtics is that Tatum returns for the final stretch of the 2025-26 regular season to give him enough time to get comfortable before the playoffs. However, until he gets back, the Celtics will need someone to step up in his place.
Luckily, the Celtics have last year's NBA Finals MVP at their disposal. Four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown is expected to be Boston's go-to guy in Tatum's absence next season, although many have their doubts about how capable he is of doing so.
Three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas joined ESPN's First Take on Tuesday to share his take on Jaylen Brown being "Batman" for the Celtics.
"As of right now, as of how he finished the season, no," Arenas said on if Brown can be the number-one option on a championship team. "He doesn't have the playmaking skills... He can be Batman some nights, but Batman for the whole season, we haven't seen that yet... His moments in the fourth quarter are suspect at best.
"I don't think, with the tools he has now, he can be the lead dog on a contender team."
In two playoff games after Tatum's heartbreaking injury, Brown averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists with 45.9/42.9 shooting splits. Luckily for Brown, he and the Celtics have an entire offseason to plan for him being the number-one option next season, but their 2025-26 campaign will certainly be shaky without Tatum available.