Three Ways Ja Morant Can Turn Memphis Grizzlies Into NBA Title Contenders
The Memphis Grizzlies finished their 2024-25 campaign with a 48-34 record, suffering a first-round exit in the playoffs against the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies had a polarizing season, headlined by the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in the regular season. However, the franchise has high hopes for his replacement, Tuomas Iisalo, but he has big shoes to fill. Jenkins did a great job in Memphis, leading them to back-to-back 50+ win seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Regardless of who the coach is, the weight of the franchise falls on star point guard Ja Morant. The 26-year-old guard undoubtedly has the talent to put the Grizzlies on his shoulders, and if he can do these three things, he can help the franchise compete in a loaded Western Conference.
Stay healthy
Morant is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the NBA when healthy, but the two-time All-Star has not been able to stay on the court recently. After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, he suited up just 50 times last year, and his playoff run was ultimately cut short due to an injury.
The Grizzlies desperately need Morant to simply stay on the court, as they can not afford him to miss 30+ games next season. In 30 games last season that Morant played 30+ minutes, he averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45.3% from the field.
If Morant can get through the 2025-26 season with minimal injury concerns, they will automatically be in a much better position.
Find consistency from beyond the arc
Throughout his six-year NBA career, Morant has shot just 31.6% from three-point range on 4.3 attempts per game. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Morant has to get that number up. While that has always been a weak spot of his game, the Grizzlies need Morant to do everything for them next season, including being a threat from deep.
Sure, Morant has seen success on offense without being a legitimate threat from deep, but he has shown plenty of glimpses of being a three-point shooter, and he is always much more dangerous when that's the case.
Take more responsibility
After trading away Desmond Bane, who averaged 18+ points per game in each of the last four seasons, the Grizzlies will have a gaping hole on offense. The absence of Bane puts much more offensive responsibility on Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and the two need to be ready to not have a third offensive star to lean on.
When the Grizzlies were the No. 2 seed in the West in back-to-back seasons, Morant attempted 20.6 and 19.9 field goals per game, respectively. However, last season, he was only attempting 17.8 shots per game. For the Grizzlies to have a successful offense, especially without Bane, Morant simply needs to do more.
There is a real scenario where Morant averaged 30+ points per game next season, as he should be attempting 20+ shots per game. If Morant can take more offensive responsibility while finding consistency from beyond the arc, he will be an All-NBA First Team talent and should be able to lead the Grizzlies toward the top of the West. However, the most important thing for Morant will always be his health.