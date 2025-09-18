Two NBA Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies to Address Injury Concerns
The Memphis Grizzlies undoubtedly have the talent to compete in the Western Conference, led by a star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but their X-factor is their health. Morant has played just 59 games over the past two seasons, but they have growing injury concerns in their frontcourt, which is a more pressing issue.
In the 2025 offseason, the Grizzlies' starting frontcourt duo of Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey both underwent surgery, while backup big man Brandon Clarke recovers from a PCL sprain from last season.
If the Grizzlies are still concerned about their frontcourt injuries, or if more injury concerns arise early into their 2025-26 campaign, the franchise could turn to the trade market to bring in depth.
Here are two potential trade targets for the Grizzlies to help bring in some much-needed frontcourt depth:
Nick Richards
The Phoenix Suns traded for Nick Richards in January, but after adding Mark Williams through trade and rookie Khaman Maluach with the tenth pick in the draft, his time with the team could be nearing its end.
Richards, 27, is a seven-foot big man who has averaged 9.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game over the past two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and Suns. Richards is entering the final season of a three-year, $15 million contract and is set to make $5 million in the 2025-26 season.
Richards is a prime trade candidate and would be the ideal backup center to have behind Edey, with or without injury concerns.
Obi Toppin
If the Grizzlies do not want to add a true center to help out their frontcourt, then they could lean more toward a player of Obi Toppin's caliber. While Toppin is not necessarily on the trade block, the Pacers have so many question marks heading into the 2025-26 season with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year, that they could resort to looking for trades.
Toppin, 27, has revived his career in Indiana after an up-and-down first three seasons with the New York Knicks. Through two seasons in Indiana, the 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game with 55.1/38.3/77.6 shooting splits.
Toppin would be a very intriguing addition in Memphis, giving them a more dynamic power forward behind Jackson Jr., although he is a more expensive option than Richards. Toppin is entering the second season of a four-year, $58 million deal, but he could be part of the Grizzlies' new-look long-term core if this were to happen.