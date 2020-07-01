AllGrizzlies
Video Conference Call With Memphis Grizzlies' Coach Taylor Jenkins

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the Memphis media today and talked about various topics such as staying focused, the players' desire for social justice, having to possibly play in a play-in tournament, health updates and more.

FC128895-03C0-4A2F-A630-0BDEED2556A0
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Black Lives Matter Will Be On NBA Courts When The Season Resumes

In yet another progressive move by the NBA, the league plans on having "Black Lives Matter" across the sidelines on all three courts that will be used to play games in the 'bubble campus' in Orlando.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Grits And Grind Podcast with Keith Parish

I was a guest on the Grits and Grind Podcast with Keith Parrish yesterday as we discussed Ja Morant speaking out against injustice, social justice in the NBA bubble, Josh Jackson, Justise Winslow and more.

Anthony Sain

Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard Will Be The Cover Athlete For NBA 2K21

According to a report from Shams Charania of the Athletic, Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K21.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies With Joe Mullinax From Grizzly Bear Blues

Me and Joe Mullinax hopped on a podcast today to discuss the Memphis Grizzlies schedule in Orlando. There has been a lot of pessimism from the fanbase about the strength of our schedule but we are here to put all worries to rest.

Anthony Sain

Los Angeles Lakers To Sign J.R. Smith For The Rest Of The Season

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign J.R. Smith for the remainder of the season. This development comes after the Lakers were informed that starting shooting guard Avery Bradley would opt-out of playing in the Orlando 'bubble campus.'

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Releases Statement In Response To Tweet About Police

After a derogatory tweet by Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant in response to a fan suggestion of how Morant should personalize his jersey to speak out against racial injustice, Morant released a statement to clarify his actions. The fan's suggestion was that Morant should make his last name "F--K" to coincide with his number "12", to complete a phrase that is a jab at police.

Anthony Sain

NBA Players Are Planning To Replace Their Name On Their Uniform With A Statement For Racial Equality

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and NBPA are working together in an effort to allow players to have the option to not wear their last names on their uniforms in favor of placing a statement there to show their devotion to social awareness towards injustices towards African-Americans.

Anthony Sain

On This Day: The Memphis Grizzlies Drafted Mike Conley Jr.

Thirteen years ago today the Memphis Grizzlies selected Mike Conley Jr. - a player that would go on to be one of the franchise's all-time greats. His arrival did not come with much fanfare, but he would grow on the team and the city in due and overdue time.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Schedule Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For This Young And Hungry Team

With the NBA starting back up action in a little over a month, the schedules for the 22 playoff hopefuls were released Friday. Many within the fanbase think the Grizzlies schedule may be tough to overcome, but here is why I see it as a reason to be optimistic.

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr.

PODCAST: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on Grizzly Bear Blues Live with Joe Mullinax and Parker Fleming

I was a guest on Grizzly Bear Blues Live with Joe Mullinax and Parker Fleming as we discussed various Memphis Grizzlies related topics including who will be the odd man out if rotations shorten in Orlando, the team's relationship with the city and Ja Morant going to another level in the "Fourth Quarter" of the season.

Anthony Sain