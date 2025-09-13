What Is Memphis' Top Concern For The Upcoming NBA Season?
The Memphis Grizzlies looked like serious playoff threats last season, entering the All-Star break as the second seed in the Western Conference only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings. However, it was a different story after the break, as they plummeted down the standings and barely snuck into the postseason.
That downfall has led them to make significant changes in the organization, such as firing the franchise's winningest head coach, Taylor Jenkins, and replacing him with assistant Toumas Iisalo. They also made some changes in players, trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic and letting Luke Kennard and Marvin Bagley III walk in free agency.
Now, looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, this roster still has its All-Star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, alongside an intriguing group of young talent who all could breakout in their own right. However, there is one glaring weakness that could lead to the Grizzlies having to make a trade or hold them back in the standings.
Memphis' Top Concern: Outside Shooting
Looking at three-point shooting percentage, the Grizzlies enter next season without their three leaders (Jake LaRavia, Luke Kennard, and Jay Huff), and are now without their leader in made threes in Desmond Bane.
Kennard, who has since joined the Atlanta Hawks in free agency, ranks third all-time in career three-point percentage, which is the best among active NBA players. Even though he primarily came off the bench, losing that floor spacing will also affect driving lanes and how defenses attack Memphis' second unit.
As for Bane, he's widely-regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA, with an ability to shoot off-the-dribble or catch-and-shoot (set or movement). While he heads to the Magic in hopes of being the solution to their lack of shooting, he'll leave a void for the Grizzlies.
Who Can Be Part Of The Solution?
Looking at Memphis' current roster, there are a few players that stand out as ones that will be expected to take a jump in their efficiency and or volume. Coming off a career season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ty Jerome was brought in to be a replacement for Kennard. Jerome shot 43.9% from three last season on 3.6 attempts, and should be expected to increase those attempts.
Other players include Cam Spencer, who had a strong showing during the Summer League in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, as well as Jaylen Wells, whose efficiency dipped to 30.2% from three after the All-Star break.
Even though Jackson Jr. and Morant have shown a willingness to shoot from beyond the arc, they won't be the ones to make a difference with their spacing. If Jerome, Spencer, and Wells aren't able to be consistent from beyond the arc, it could be rough for this Grizzlies offense next season.