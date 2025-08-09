Zach Edey's Former Coach Makes Bold NBA All-Star Statement
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of the best 2024 NBA Draft outcomes imaginable. With the ninth overall pick, the Grizzlies took 7-foot-4 phenom Zach Edey, and with the 39th pick, they selected defensive-minded wing Jaylen Wells, and both standouts made All-Rookie First Team last season.
Edey, 23, had a very productive rookie campaign, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 58% from the field. Besides Edey recently undergoing offseason ankle surgery, with a timetable of around four months, the Grizzlies are certainly excited to see what the young center will be able to do in his sophomore season.
Edey certainly has a high ceiling as an NBA player, but his high floor is why the Grizzlies took a chance on him. After four years at Purdue, Edey was a sure-fire prospect going into the draft. Edey won back-to-back National Player of the Year awards at Purdue, cementing himself as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. At worst, he would be a backup center for the Grizzlies.
Of course, now, the Grizzlies want him to be much more.
Can Zach Edey be an NBA All-Star?
Of course, Edey had a productive rookie season, but there is not much reason for the Grizzlies to expect the big man to grow into an All-Star, which is okay. The Grizzlies need a sound, reliable center whom they can rely on in a frontcourt alongside All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and that is what Edey is for them.
However, Purdue head coach Matt Painter believes Edey can be an All-Star at the next level.
"In the right scenario, he can be an All-Star. You saw at the end (of the season) where he had some of those monster rebounding games. He can consistently do that, I know that," Painter said. "Whatever you want him to do, you just have to talk him through it. He's cool. He just wants to win."
Edey is certainly a winning player, as he ended his decorated college career with a national championship appearance.
"He changes ends better than you think, he's a better defensive player than you think, I think he can be an elite rebounder, I think he can score more than he's shown so far," Painter continued. "But he's also fitting in with the winning pieces there, and that's what you have to do."
Even if Edey never becomes an All-Star, he should easily fill the role that the Grizzlies have in mind for him and be their franchise center for the long-term future.