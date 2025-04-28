Zach Edey's Strong Statement After Disappointing Grizzlies Season
The Memphis Grizzlies had an underwhelming 2024-25 season, capped off by getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
The Grizzlies went 48-34 in the regular season and fell to eighth place in the Western Conference, but with a potentially busy offseason ahead of them, they must rely on their young pieces to hold their foundation together.
One of the highlights of Memphis' 2024-25 season was its rookie class. Zach Edey, their ninth-overall pick in 2024, and Jaylen Wells, their 39th overall pick, both became All-Rookie First Team hopefuls and played huge roles in the Grizzlies' limited success.
Edey, 22, averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, but there were certainly some growing pains. Luckily, Edey ended his rookie season on a high note, recording eight points, eight rebounds, and seven blocks against the Thunder in their season-ending Game 4 loss.
The 7-foot-4 phenom had an impressive rookie year, but certainly has room to improve. Edey has the potential to be Memphis' franchise center, and his first full NBA offseason is the perfect time to make the right improvements. After the end of his rookie year, Edey revealed his offseason approach.
"I promise you I’ll put my head down and work hard," Edey said.
While there are a few key players with uncertain futures in Memphis, the Grizzlies have a young core that will help them stay competitive in the West for years. However, Edey's development on both ends of the court will be huge for the Grizzlies moving forward.