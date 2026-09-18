3 Things that Everyone is Missing About the Memphis Grizzlies

It's understandable why many have muted expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies.

They're coming off a season in which more players played (31) than games were won (25).

The two franchise cornerstones of the past half-decade -- Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- are gone.

The coach hasn't proven himself on this level yet.

And, well, everyone tends to talk down on the Grizzlies, since they've rarely been deemed one of the league's marquee teams.

But there are three things that many may be missing.

1. The Zach Edey Factor

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Do you know the Grizzlies's record when the center from Purdue played at least 20 minutes last season? 7-3. And all but a few of those minutes came without Morant. The problem, of course, is that it was only 10 games. Edey's health is paramount to any Grizzlies's success, especially defensively -- Memphis was elite on that end when he played. While that health can't be guaranteed (it can never be for a big, big man who has already had foot or ankle issues), it does leave the team with considerable upside if he can actually stay on the floor. If he plays even 60 games, the Grizzlies have a chance to be a sneaky play-in tournament team, in a weakened West.

2. Ty, Oh My

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Edey was lost for the season as the Grizzlies were still waiting for Jerome to finally play, following the guard's free agent acquisition from Cleveland and subsequent injury. So there wasn't much winning with Jerome playing. But there was plenty of scoring. Jerome, with his minutes still limited, averaged nearly 20 points in roughly 23 minutes, and he did so on close to elite efficiency (42 percent from three), so he wasn't just chucking because somebody needed to do. Now the Grizzlies will get a chance, at some point, to see what Jerome can do while Edey -- and first round pick Cameron Boozer -- are establishing a presence inside. Plus, he's in a contract year.

3. West Ain't the Best

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It's only taken a quarter-century, but it appears we've finally hit the end of the cycle of Western Conference regular season dominance. While the two most stacked teams still are out West -- Spurs and Thunder -- and there are at least three fringe contenders beneath (Wolves, Rockets, Nuggets), the deeper pool of teams is in the East now. Superstars either stayed East (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown) when switching teams or moved East (LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard), while precious little top talent west West. That provides an opportunity for the Grizzlies, who should be better than the Kings and Pelicans for sure, and maybe the Clippers and Suns and Warriors too, with all of those teams having significant holes or age issues. Portland and Utah have promise, but are unproven. It might not take much to get in the top 10, which means a play-in spot.