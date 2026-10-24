Cam Boozer steals the show with game winner as Grizzlies' big late run takes down Golden State

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 111-108 in a dramatic finish. Memphis went on a 17-0 run late in the fourth quarter behind Cam Boozer, Zach Edey and Ty Jerome. Here are winners and losers from the Grizzlies' first game of a four-game road trip.

Winner: Cam Boozer

Boozer put together an impressive performance after a 2-for-15 debut from the field, notably putting the Grizzlies ahead with a runner over Brandin Podziemski with 20.1 seconds remaining.

CAM BOOZER SPINNING IN THE PAINT TO GIVE THE GRIZZLIES THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/e6o6ZqV1SA — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

Boozer recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in 37 minutes. He displayed his elite playmaking and feel for the game, especially in actions with Jerome as a screener and hub. Most importantly for Memphis, he took over in multiple ways late in the game to anchor a 17-0 Grizzlies run after being down by 11 with 5 minutes left in the game.

Winner: Zach Edey's impact

Edey had yet another game where the traditional box score numbers just do not do him justice.

He recorded just 8 points, but the Grizzlies' net rating with Edey on the floor was +82.4, easily the highest on the team. It feels like beating a dead horse at this point, but the Grizzlies with Edey on the court are just a completely different team. He changes the entire complexion of the game.

Loser: Late game rotations

Memphis ran into a problem that was all too familiar from last season. An all bench lineup was in the game way too late.

Golden State went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter against a lineup of Scotty Pippen Jr., Cam Spencer, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart and Quentin Post.

The bench unit also struggled to create good looks, a problem that showed up on opening night against Utah. Luckily, Boozer, Edey and Jerome were able to come back from the deficit once they returned to the game late in the fourth quarter.

Winner: Ty Jerome again

It was highly unlikely that Jerome would follow up his 45-point opening night explosion with anything close to that performance. He was still able to make tough shots consistently with 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting.

Cam Boozer assist to Ty Jerome for the triple pic.twitter.com/G3us6bsXcO — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 24, 2026

His vision popped more in this game compared to opening night as well. He finished with 5 assists, but more importantly, the passes he was making were more impressive than what the box score shows. The chemistry with Boozer was good as well.

Loser: Isaiah Stewart on the offensive end

Isaiah Stewart made his Grizzlies debut after missing opening night with an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason.

Defensively, he was as advertised, recording a team-high 123.5 defensive rating. However, he put up just an 80.6 offensive rating, giving him a team-low -42.9 net rating.

Most of Stewart's value as a player has always been as a defender, so this is not too concerning. It was also his first game playing in the Grizzlies' system with new teammates, so an adjustment period is expected on that end.

Loser: Turnovers

This was a big story of the Grizzlies' offensive lapses when they popped up. Memphis committed 25 turnovers. Many of the Grizzlies' giveaways were ill-advised passes and could have easily been avoided.

The good news is Memphis forced 19 Golden State turnovers, so it did not end up being as detrimental as it could have been.

Loser: Defensive over-aggression

Playing hard on defense will be a major part of Memphis' identity this season. Tonight, the Grizzlies played a little too hard at times, committing 30 fouls.

Fouls are a part of the game, but several of the ones Memphis committed were reaches far from the basket. There were too many times when players tried to play defense with their hands rather than moving their feet and staying in front.

Winner: Trash talk and enforcement

There were multiple hostile moments between Memphis and Golden State, which is expected at this point when Draymond Green and Edey are playing in the game.

Those two got into it after Jerome screamed out colorful language after an and-one. Jerome and Yaxel Lendeborg were assessed technical fouls after review of the situation.

Draymond and Edey



Let's get negative!! pic.twitter.com/GLjDDCMbJn — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) October 24, 2026

Green and Stewart were also given double technicals in the first half.