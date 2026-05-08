Can the Grizzlies rely on Zach Edey to be a franchise cornerstone?

When the Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 3, it was clear the organization was turning the page on an era that never got the chance to fully get underway.

With Jackson and Desmond Bane out the door and Ja Morant being shopped, general manager Zach Kleiman is building around a young core that includes 2024 ninth overall pick Zach Edey, 2025 11th overall pick Cedric Coward, and 2024 39th overall pick Jaylen Wells.

Several questions surround Kleiman's approach, and none may be bigger than whether Edey can be relied on as a cornerstone piece.

The case for counting on him is clear. Memphis was +27.8 in net rating per 100 possessions with Edey on the court versus off it. The team was also three percent better in offensive rebound rate and scored 1.7 more points per possession with him on the floor. Defensively, his impact was undeniable. The Grizzlies allowed 26.1 fewer points per 100 possessions with Edey on the court, and opposing teams' eFG% was 9.4 percent lower. He ranked in the 100th percentile among all players in both categories.

His individual growth was just as apparent. Edey averaged 4.4 more points, 2.8 more rebounds, and 0.6 more blocks per game compared to his rookie season, while also playing 4.3 more minutes per night and improving his free-throw percentage by 7.2 points. He had a stretch from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2 where he grabbed at least 15 rebounds in five of six games, scoring 32, 21, and 19 points within that run.

The major caveat: Edey played just 11 games.

He missed the start of the season after offseason ankle surgery in June 2025 and did not debut until Nov. 15. He then suffered a stress reaction in the same ankle against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 7, ending his season.

Ankle issues are not new for Edey. He dealt with sprains in the 2024 Summer League and during his rookie season, when he still managed to play 66 games. In college, he was durable, appearing in 138 games across four seasons at Purdue, including 39 in 2023-24.

Dec 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) looks to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors center Ulrich Chomche (22) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

That durability raises a fair question: was 2025-26 a fluke? It is possible, but the repetitiveness of the injuries, combined with the history of abnormally tall players, makes it hard to dismiss it as a one-off.

Players 7-foot-3 and taller have a well-documented history of shortened careers. Yao Ming retired at 30, Shawn Bradley at 32, and Ralph Sampson at 31. There are counterexamples too. Mark Eaton played in all 82 games four times in 11 seasons and appeared in 79 or more games in every year except his last, while Rik Smits played 65 or more games in nine of 12 seasons. But both played in the 1980s and 1990s. The game has changed dramatically in terms of athleticism and pace, and Edey will absorb considerably more wear and tear in today's NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis is the most relevant modern comparison. He is different from Edey in that his offensive usage has been much higher, but as a 7-foot-3 big man in the modern NBA, the injury pattern is familiar. In 10 seasons, Porzingis has played 65 or more games just three times, with a career-high of 72 in his rookie year. He is the clearest example of what elite size can look like when durability becomes a chronic issue.

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Beyond the injury risk, Edey's ceiling is worth questioning. His limitations in the open floor make him a questionable fit in the pace-and-space system new coach Tuomas Iisalo wants to run. The most realistic role for Edey is as a third or fourth offensive option who thrives in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, he has already shown he can be a game-changer — an anchor who allows the bigs around him to roam and play as help defenders.

The path to Edey being a meaningful piece for Memphis is real. But given the injury history and questions about his ceiling, it would not be the worst idea for the Grizzlies to add a center capable of cracking the top six to eight of the rotation as insurance.