The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery is this Sunday, May 10.

Grizzlies’ fans will be looking at the lottery balls with anticipation as the possible direction of the next era of Grizzlies basketball will be decided. Currently, Memphis has the sixth-best odds of receiving the first overall pick. With needs at multiple positions, the Grizzlies could draft based on need or simply the best player available, depending on where the lottery balls land.

If the Grizzlies stay at their expected position of six, they see themselves in the intermediate section of the draft. The top four prospects are widely considered to be BYU forward AJ Dybansta, Duke big man Cameron Boozer, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

After those four prospects, the order of the next four to five picks rests in a state of uncertainty.

If the Grizzlies jump into the top four and land one of these prospects, they have a better chance of equipping the franchise with its newest superstar cornerstone. The Grizzlies need their new face of the franchise. Over the last three seasons, the Grizzlies have acquired solid foundational pieces in the draft. Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and GG Jackson II have blossomed into promising pieces to an eventual championship puzzle. However, it can be argued that none of the players have shown the capabilities of being “the man” for this franchise.

Through a combination of factors such as injuries, inconsistent play, and inconsistent roles on the team, these players haven’t shown the “IT” factor to be a #1 option on a contending team. The jury is still out on if one of them can grow into this role, but if the Grizzlies can find their “#1 guy” in a draft billed as one of the most talented in recent memory, they’ll be moving in the right direction to steer this franchise in the right direction.

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles around a screen set by center Jock Landale (31) on Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite the relationship between the franchise and its current face of the team, Ja Morant, seemingly being close to conclusion, it was clear that when Morant first landed in Memphis, he gave the team a much-needed jolt of energy and life. It was clear during Morant’s rookie year that he was “the guy” for the “GrizzNextGen” era. It was clear shortly after the arrival of Zach Randolph that he was “the guy” for the “Grit and Grind” era.

With Memphis in a state of flux, the organization needs that new sense of optimism that Morant and Randolph brought to their teams. If the Grizzlies land big in the top four, they can find their new guy to bring that feeling back to Memphis.

Nevertheless, if the Grizzlies land outside the top four, or even drop outside of the expected sixth spot, all hope is not lost. There are great prospects outside of the top four names, especially at the guard position. Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. is a one-man offensive militia that can bring the firepower of an elite guard while playing with the grit and toughness that resonates with the city of Memphis.

Houston guard Kingston Flemings is a true floor general who brings premier athleticism and can also score at all three levels. Illinois guard Keaton Wagler is a picture of the modern NBA combo guard. He can play on or off the ball with his 6’6 frame. Also, he is a proven winner, having led Illinois to the Final Four.

Regardless of where the lottery falls, the Grizzlies need to find their new superstar. If they don’t hit on this pick, it could lead to another season with more questions than answers. If they do find their new superstar, they could find themselves in a situation similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Those teams found success shortly into their rebuilds because many of their best players were on rookie deals. Thus, providing the financial flexibility to build a great team around them.

Adding a superstar rookie to an already solid core of Coward, Edey, Wells, and Jackson II could put Memphis on that same trajectory. Most importantly, it establishes a new culture of winning that hasn’t been felt consistently in Memphis for quite some time.

Ultimately, it's called the lottery for a reason. No matter the pick, you truly don’t know what you have in a prospect until he steps on an NBA floor. The Grizzlies can only hope their next lottery pick is the one that leads to a parade on Beale Street.